WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $658.66. 564,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $656.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.43. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $471.80 and a 1-year high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,996 shares of company stock worth $11,482,645 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.44.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

