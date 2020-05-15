WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000.

MDY stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.02. 1,200,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,055. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

