WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $26.02 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $26,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

NYSE:EL traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,752. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average of $188.97.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

