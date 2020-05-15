WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $28.65 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for about 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $28,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 38,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

