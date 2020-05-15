WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $41.93 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,912 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 2.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $41,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.10. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

