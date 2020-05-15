WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $182,861,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $60,625,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 381,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 344,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.43. 820,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $202.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

