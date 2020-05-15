WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,771 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

