WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,505,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $228.04. 1,441,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

