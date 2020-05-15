WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $576.72. The company had a trading volume of 865,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,904. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $581.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.52 and its 200-day moving average is $417.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

