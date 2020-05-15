WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,506 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $43.02. 23,541,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,355,254. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89.

