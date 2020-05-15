WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 134 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.40. 1,851,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,509. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.