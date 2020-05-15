WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,894 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,746. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

