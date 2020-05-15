WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,997,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.55. 1,011,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,743. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

