WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,356 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2,126.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cerner by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $348,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

