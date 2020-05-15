WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,477 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,216. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.