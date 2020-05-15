WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 17,574 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,745,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after buying an additional 1,021,208 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $48.09. 2,245,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,163. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

