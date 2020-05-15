WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 8,842 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,444,164 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

