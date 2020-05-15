WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $132.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,035. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

