Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $95.65. 1,589,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,691. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,454 shares of company stock worth $16,814,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 88,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

