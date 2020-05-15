Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Watsco by 18.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.84. 7,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,223. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $169.90. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

