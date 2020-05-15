Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 673.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 1.4% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $157.44. 12,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,223. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $186.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

