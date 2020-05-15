Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $23.49

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.67, but opened at $23.49. Weight Watchers International shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 4,281,661 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth about $21,000,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

