Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 11,099,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,130,797. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

