Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 128.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $3,011,000. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $10.36 on Friday, hitting $508.56. 449,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,340. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

