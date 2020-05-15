Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $151,561,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after acquiring an additional 669,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $45.64. 261,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

