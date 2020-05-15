Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $513,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,905,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.36. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.