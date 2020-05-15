Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,341,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.