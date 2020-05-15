Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $67.84. 295,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,589. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

