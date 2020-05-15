Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $95,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after buying an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in First Solar by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 290,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $15,067,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,746 shares of company stock worth $2,814,194 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

