Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,408,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 150,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 749,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 584.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,206,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,417. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

