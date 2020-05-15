Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Constellation Brands by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 83,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.17, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

