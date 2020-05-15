Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,720,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

