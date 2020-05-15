Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $135.28 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,592,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises approximately 25.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Flowers Foods worth $135,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $47,708,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 17,323.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,508,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,684 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 549,450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,211,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 517,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 457,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

FLO stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

