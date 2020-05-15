Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 28,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 31,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.77. 6,675,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,407,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

