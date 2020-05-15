Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,856 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. 62,113,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,052,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.