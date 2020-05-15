Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,303 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,126 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.10. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

