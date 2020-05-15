Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for 1.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

