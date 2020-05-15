Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

BA stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,678,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.65. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

