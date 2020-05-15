Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,184,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.