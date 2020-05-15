Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,971 shares of company stock worth $10,274,743 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

