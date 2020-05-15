Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 14,746,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.