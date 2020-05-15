Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

In other news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $909,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

