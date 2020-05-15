Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 244,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $663,000.

VDE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 24,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,084. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $87.23.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

