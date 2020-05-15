Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,246 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 124.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in salesforce.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 234,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,617. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,748 shares of company stock valued at $65,459,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

