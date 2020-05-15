Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $93.85. 780,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

