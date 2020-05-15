Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 12,750 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,374.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 507,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 83,301 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 352.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 107,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,618,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,059,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,545. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

