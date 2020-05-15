Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.97. 1,010,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,804. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.