Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 20,896 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.23. 5,853,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,987. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

