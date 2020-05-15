Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 3,454 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $506.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. Universal Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

