Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 37,089 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,089 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,814.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,408,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,879,000 after buying an additional 2,508,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

